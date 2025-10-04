Thun celebrate in St. Gallen Keystone

Promoted Thun return to the top of the Super League, at least temporarily. The Bernese Oberlanders thrashed St. Gallen 2:1 away from home.

They could probably be heard quietly at the foot of the Stockhorn these days - the voices saying that the moment had come when FC Thun would collapse after a brilliant start to the season with four wins in a row. After all, the newly promoted team had lost to both Basel and Young Boys - and with FC St. Gallen on Saturday, the temporary leaders of the Super League were on their doorstep.

However, this FC Thun is not your typical promoted team, which is content to sit in front of its own goal and hope for fortune in set-piece situations. This FC Thun plays fearlessly and courageously, straightforwardly and dynamically. It is the signature of coach Mauro Lustrinelli, who was once again able to state with satisfaction after the game in the sold-out St. Gallen Arena that his plan had worked perfectly.

Thun prevailed 2:1 in St. Gallen. Ethan Meichtry's opening goal was equalized by Hugo Vandermersch for Enrico Maassen's team, but Christopher Ibayi showed off his remarkable scoring instinct before the break. The Congolese was quickest to react to a shot from distance, beating Zigi in the St. Gallen goal from an acute angle. Ibayi already has six goals after eight matchdays.

St. Gallen were somewhat determined in their search for another equalizer. However, a goal by Christian Witzig was disallowed due to a close offside situation, allowing Thun to return to the throne of the Super League, at least for one night.

Telegram

St.Gallen - Thun 1:2 (1:2)

18'022 spectators. - SR Fähndrich. - Goals: 19th Meichtry (Rastoder) 0:1. 35th Vandermersch 1:1. 44th Ibayi 1:2.

St. Gallen: Zigi; Vallci, Gaal, Stanic; Neziri; Vandermersch, Witzig (75. Konietzke), Boukhalfa, Okoroji (75. Ouattara); Vladi (60. Balde), Vogt (75. Efekele).

Thun: Steffen; Dähler, Bamert, Bürki (33. Franke), Heule; Käit, Bertone; Meichtry (70. Reichmuth), Matoshi (70. Imeri); Ibayi (80. Labeau), Rastoder (80. Rupp).

Remarks: Cautions: 57 Bamert, 68 Vandermersch, 89 Käit, 89 Bertone, 94 Boukhalfa, 94 Franke.