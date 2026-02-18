Inter Milan with Yann Sommer (right) and Manuel Akanji (left) will face Bodö/Glimt in the Arctic Circle on Wednesday evening Keystone

Wednesday evening in the Champions League is all about the play-offs. Before the round of 16 is completed, some of the heavyweights of European football will have to play a detention. From a Swiss perspective, the focus is on Norway.

Keystone-SDA SDA

At 21:00, Bodö/Glimt will face Inter Milan. For the "Nerazzurri", the trip to the four-time Norwegian champions, who are based on the other side of the Arctic Circle, is one of the most unpleasant tasks on the European calendar. The Aspmyra Stadium is notorious: Freezing cold, whipping wind and an extremely fast artificial turf on which Bodö/Glimt once humiliated José Mourinho's AS Roma 6:1.

And at the end of the league phase, Kjetil Knutsen's team were in impressive form. After a 2:2 draw at Borussia Dortmund, the Norwegians thrashed Manchester City 3:1 at home, and Bodö/Glimt also won at Atlético Madrid. The Scandinavians had picked up just two points in their previous six games on Europe's biggest stage this season. Thanks to a magnificent final spurt with seven points from three games, they advanced to the knockout phase at the expense of Marseille, Napoli and Eintracht Frankfurt, among others.

Inter's slump at an inopportune time

In this respect, Inter Milan will be warned against the rebellious outsiders. The Italians are undefeated in the league since last November and the defeat to city rivals Milan and lead the Serie A table by eight points with one more game played. Cristian Chivu's team, with its two Swiss mainstays Yann Sommer and Manuel Akanji, did not always go to plan in Europe. Last year's Champions League finalists would have liked to avoid the detour via the round of 16. However, three defeats in a row against Atlético, Liverpool and Arsenal sealed the extra loop for Inter, whose Tifosi are naturally dreaming of a similarly successful knockout phase as last year - only with the better ending.

Newcastle's long journey

Speaking of Atlético. The Madrilenians are also already in the round of 16. Diego Simeone's team face a clash with Bruges, Ardon Jashari's former club. The third match, which kicks off at 9 p.m., is Olympiakos Piraeus against Bayer Leverkusen.

The evening will be opened by Karabakh. The Azeris will host Newcastle United, who have made the long journey east without the injured Fabian Schär, from 6.45pm.