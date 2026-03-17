The Bernese Oberland identifies with FC Thun Keystone

Beat Fahrni is stepping down from the operational management of FC Thun AG earlier than planned at the end of March 2026. However, he will remain with the designated surprise champion.

Keystone-SDA SDA

As FC Thun writes in a press release, the Delegate of the Board of Directors is stepping down from operational management after three years in order to devote more time to his entrepreneurial activities outside the club. He will remain a member of the Board of Directors.

During his term of office, Fahrni drove forward the stabilization of the club. This phase included promotion to the Super League, sporting success in the current season with a clear lead in the championship, the acquisition of new sponsors and a sustainable solution for stadium operations. Fahrni describes the timing of his resignation as ideal, as the strategic realignment of FC Thun has been implemented as planned within three years.

The operational tasks he has performed to date will continue to be managed internally under the leadership of Chairman of the Board of Directors Andres Gerber. Gerber paid tribute to Fahrni's commitment and emphasized his key contribution to the club's current sporting and economic situation.

The Bernese Oberland club also announced that in future, the financial year will run from July 1 to June 30 and will no longer be based on the calendar year. Thun will therefore be in a transitional phase from January 1, 2025 to June 30, 2026.