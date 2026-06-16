Iran's Mohammad Mohebi celebrates the equalizer against New Zealand Keystone

Like almost no other World Cup match, Iran’s 2-2 draw against New Zealand is politically charged. This is evident in the massive stadium in Inglewood. An overview.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Iran’s 2-2 draw against New Zealand was far more than just one of 104 matches in this World Cup. Both outside and inside the massive stadium in Inglewood, messages related to the months-long conflict between the U.S. and Israel against Iran were repeatedly voiced. Supporters and opponents of Tehran’s policies gathered inside the stadium.

Flags and posters

Both the current Iranian flag and the older one from the pre-Islamic Revolution era were on display. The latter is seen as a symbol of the opposition, which has many supporters in the Southern California diaspora. Inside the arena, the world soccer federation FIFA had been granted the right by court order to confiscate the so-called “Lion and Sun” flag—security personnel were frequently seen taking such measures.

A banner reading “42,000 #IranMassacre” was also frequently photographed. The message was understood as a reference to the violent crackdown on protests in Tehran earlier this year, which claimed thousands of lives. Another small group displayed a poster reading “Minab168.” At least 168 schoolgirls between the ages of seven and twelve were killed in the U.S. attack on Minab in the Persian Gulf at the end of February.

Boos during the Iranian national anthem

During the Iranian national anthem—typically a moment of reverence at soccer matches—loud boos could be heard. The Iranian players stood together in the center circle, each with a hand on their chest. FIFA President Gianni Infantino watched the proceedings from the VIP box. “I’m happy to support the people of Iran here; I don’t support the regime,” a fan told the German Press Agency outside the Los Angeles stadium.

The Iranian goals, on the other hand, were loudly celebrated. “First of all, I’d like to mention our fans in Los Angeles. The atmosphere during the game was incredible—throughout the entire 90 minutes,” said striker Mehdi Taremi.

The goal celebrations

Goal scorers Ramin Rezaeian and Mohammad Mohebi celebrated their respective equalizing goals with different gestures. Rezaeian pulled his jersey over his head and cryptically explained this gesture after the game as something political, which he did not wish to elaborate on further. Mohebi celebrated with his fingers and arms in a way that his gesture could be interpreted as mimicking gunshots fired into the air.

Mohebi also clearly performed the so-called “Freeze” celebration. This is a gesture made famous in particular by the Los Angeles Lakers. It involves placing the fingers in the crook of the arm to indicate that one has finished the play with ice-cold precision. Mohebi said his celebration just came to him on the spot. “And I wanted to do that for all the fans, just as a celebration,” he said, without mentioning any specific context.