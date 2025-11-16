Bruno Fernandes converts two penalties for Portugal Keystone

Portugal qualify for the World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico. The Lusitanians put on a gala performance against Armenia in a 9:1 win. Meanwhile, Ireland secured their ticket for the play-offs in extremis.

Nobody in Porto seriously believed that the Portuguese would lose their World Cup ticket against bottom-placed Armenia on the final matchday, and even when the underdogs drew 1-1, the Seleçao simply kept playing forward - and overwhelmed Armenia time and time again. The 2016 European champions were already 5:1 up at the break, meaning that the final half of this qualifier was a must-win game, but also an exhibition match. In the end, the Portuguese won 9:1, thanks in part to João Neves and Bruno Fernandes, who scored three goals each.

The absence of suspended captain and record goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo, who was sent off for an assault in the 2-0 defeat in Ireland on Thursday, was of no consequence to Roberto Martinez's team. This is Portugal's ninth World Cup appearance and seventh in a row.

Speaking of Ireland, the team from the island kept their chances of a fourth World Cup appearance alive in extremis. In Budapest, the Irish, led by Icelander Heimir Hallgrimsson, were 2-1 down until the 80th minute before Troy Parrott equalized. And the Alkmaar striker caused complete ecstasy for the "Boys in Green" when he completed his hat-trick in the 96th minute. Thanks to the last-minute victory, the Irish finish the qualifiers in second place ahead of Hungary and can make their World Cup dream come true in the play-offs.

Rankings and telegrams

Group F

Ranking: 1. Portugal 6/13 (20:7). 2. Ireland 6/10 (9:7). 3. Hungary 6/8 (11:10). 4. Armenia 6/3 (3:19).

Hungary - Ireland 2:3 (2:1)

Budapest. - SR Eskas (NOR). - Goals: 3. Lukacs 1:0. 15. Parrott (penalty) 1:1. 37. Varga 2:1. 80. Parrott 2:2. 96. Parrott 2:3.

Portugal - Armenia 9:1 (5:1)

Porto. - Ref Peljto (BIH). - Goals: 7. Veiga 1:0. 18. Spertsyan 1:1. 28. Ramos 2:1. 30. João Neves 3:1. 41. João Neves 4:1. 45. Fernandes (penalty) 5:1. 52. Fernandes 6:1. 72. Fernandes (penalty) 7:1. 81. João Neves 8:1. 92. Conceição 9:1.