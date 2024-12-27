Noah Okafor is having a hard time at AC Milan and is not getting beyond the role of a supplementary player. The international striker's contract at Milan runs until 2028, but a loan move could be on the cards in January. According to Turkish journalist Kagan Dursun, Okafor has been offered to top Istanbul club Galatasaray on loan.

Galatasaray are looking to strengthen their attack in the winter. In addition to Okafor, the Turks have apparently also set their sights on Christopher Nkunku, Georges Mikautadze and Randal Kolo Muani.