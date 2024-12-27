The football transfer market is buzzing. blue Sport reports the most important changes and also serves up hot rumors.
-
Liveticker
-
Liveticker closed
-
Is Okafor moving to Turkey?
Noah Okafor is having a hard time at AC Milan and is not getting beyond the role of a supplementary player. The international striker's contract at Milan runs until 2028, but a loan move could be on the cards in January. According to Turkish journalist Kagan Dursun, Okafor has been offered to top Istanbul club Galatasaray on loan.
Galatasaray are looking to strengthen their attack in the winter. In addition to Okafor, the Turks have apparently also set their sights on Christopher Nkunku, Georges Mikautadze and Randal Kolo Muani.
-
Kololli moves from FC Basel to FC Sion
Benjamin Kololli moved to FC Basel last year after a stint in Japan. The 32-year-old Kosovar hardly plays a role in Fabio Celestini's plans. In the current season, he has made six competitive appearances for the up-and-coming FCB. His last appearance was on September 15. Kololli played 65 minutes in the cup match against Nyon. Most recently, he was neither on the pitch nor in the squad.
He has now found a new club. Kololli is moving to FC Sion. He has signed a contract with Christian Constantin's club until the summer of 2026. It is a return for Kololli. He matured into a professional at FC Sion and made his Super League debut in May 2013.
-
More stars: Guardiola sees shopping spree as a solution
Can Manchester City buy their way out of the crisis? January 1 could be the Citizens' salvation. That's when the transfer window opens. And for all Guardiola's brilliance, it has been City's custom in the past to respond to weakness with transfers. Big transfers. After all, they have an extremely solvent owner in the form of the ruling family in Abu Dhabi. "Of course we have to try," said the 53-year-old. We have problems at the back and in the middle. Even if that is one of those things with winter transfers.
-
De Jong advisor denies Saudi Arabia rumors
"Total nonsense" says Ali Dursun, advisor to Frenkie de Jong, about rumors of a transfer of the midfielder to Saudi Arabia at "Telegraaf". The rumors would distract from de Jong's true ambitions. "He only wants one thing: to shine at Barcelona, the club he loves."
-
Sporting part company with Amorim's successor after eight games
After just a few weeks, João Pereira has to leave as coach of Sporting Lisbon. The champions already have a successor.
Rui Borges is the new coach of Portuguese champions Sporting Lisbon. The 43-year-old comes from league rivals Vitória Guimarães for a transfer fee of 4.1 million euros and replaces the previous Sporting coach João Pereira, who was suspended after just eight games. Borges has signed a contract with Sporting until June 30, 2026 plus an option to extend for a further year, the club announced.
After the previous successful coach Rúben Amorim moved to Manchester United in November, Sporting initially opted for Pereira and gave him a contract until 2027. However, after disappointing results, the former coach of the club's U23s was parted ways with after just a few weeks.
-
Jonathan Tah is said to have opted for a move to Barça
According to a media report, German international Jonathan Tah is on the verge of a move to FC Barcelona. The Catalan newspaper Mundo Deportivo reports that the central defender's decision to move to the Catalans in the summer has been made. The 28-year-old's contract with Bayer Leverkusen expires on June 30. Tah can therefore move on a free transfer next summer.
At FC Barcelona, which is coached by former national team coach Hansi Flick, Tah is set to receive a long-term contract until June 30, 2030, according to the report. Like Barça, FC Bayern is said to have already made an effort to sign the defender last season. After a failed transfer at the end of last season, Tah emphasized that he did not want to extend his contract at Leverkusen.