Arianna Caruso scores a remarkable goal in Italy's 1-0 win over Belgium

Italy beat Belgium 1-0 in Sion in the first match of Group B at the European Championships in Switzerland to give themselves a strong option for the quarter-finals.

In the style of a wonderful operatic aria, Arianna Caruso smashes the ball into the far corner from around 15 meters just before the break. The rest of the game was more monotonous fare than a lively crescendo.

The Belgians were the more committed team for at least one half under the careful guidance of Swiss referee Désirée Grundbacher, but apart from a promising finish from captain Tessa Wullaert shortly before the goal, there was hardly any goal threat. Bayern Munich midfielder Caruso's impressive goal was the only highlight, and in the end the "red flames" lacked the strength to turn things around in the sweltering heat in Valais.

The success is all the more important for the slightly favored Italians, as world champions Spain are still an absolute heavyweight in the group and will probably claim one of the quarter-final places for themselves. Bitter for Belgium: The defeat in the Tourbillon, which was practically sold out with 7544 spectators, is the first against Italy after three recent victories.

Belgium - Italy 0:1 (0:1)

Sion. - 7544 spectators. - SR Grundbacher (SUI). - Goal: 44. Caruso 0:1.