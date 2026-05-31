Despite the defeat, Jil Teichmann can be very satisfied with her tournament in Paris Keystone

Like Belinda Bencic, Jil Teichmann also fails in the round of 16 at the French Open. The player from Seeland lost 3:6, 2:6 to the Russian Mirra Andreyeva, seeded number 8.

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After three rounds without losing a set, the young Russian proved too strong for Teichmann. Andreyeva was a touch more precise and consistent, which increasingly affected the balance of power after an even start to the match. After 3:3 in the first set, the left-hander from Switzerland only won two more games. After 73 minutes of play, the 19-year-old from Siberia, coached by Conchita Martinez, advanced to the quarter-finals in Paris, just like last year.

Despite the clear defeat on Sunday, Teichmann confirmed at the Bois de Boulogne that she is well on her way back into the top 100 of the world rankings after a break of several months. With victories against Ludmila Samsonova (WTA 27), Magdalena Frech (WTA 46) and above all Karolina Muchova (WTA 10), a finalist at Roland Garros in 2023, she clearly exceeded expectations. In the end, she only made it into the main draw thanks to her protected ranking.

Teichmann will make another leap in the world rankings in a week's time on Monday. The three rounds she survived in Paris, which equaled her best Major result from four years ago, will probably move her up 30 places to 140th. At 285,000 euros, she also collected more prize money than she has for four years.