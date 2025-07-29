João Felix will not only be Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate in the national team in future Keystone

João Felix is moving to the desert at the age of 25. The Portuguese is moving from world champions Chelsea to Saudi Arabia to join Al-Nassr, where he will be team-mates with his compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo.

João Felix has signed a two-year contract with the club from the Saudi Pro League. This was announced by the clubs involved on Tuesday.

According to reports, Al-Nassr paid a transfer fee of around 28 million Swiss francs. The sum could rise to 46 million francs due to bonus payments.

Felix joined Atlético Madrid from Benfica Lisbon at the age of 19 for around 130 million euros. Since then, the striker has fallen short of expectations. Before joining Chelsea permanently last year after an initial loan spell at the start of 2023, he also played for FC Barcelona and AC Milan on loan.