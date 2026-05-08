Johan Manzambi celebrates his goal against Braga Keystone

SC Freiburg are celebrating a historic European Cup coup. Swiss international Johan Manzambi, who has matured into a key player for the Bundesliga club in a very short space of time, is in the thick of it.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Shortly before midnight, the party hit "Heute fährt die 18 bis nach Istanbul" was blaring from the dressing room. Prior to this, the SC Freiburg professionals had already celebrated their entry into the Europa League final on the pitch with the fans. Right in the middle? Johan Manzambi.

The 20-year-old Swiss international already had reason to celebrate during the match. Shortly before the break, he scored a dream goal, a shot from around 20 meters, to make it 2:0.

"Knows what needs to be done"

Manzambi had already been touted as a key player before the semi-final second leg in Breisgau. TV pundit Bastian Schweinsteiger raved: "He knows what to do on every square meter of the pitch. Manzambi is an all-rounder. He can run a lot, he's technically very good, he can dribble, he can score goals."

And Manzambi himself said: "I have a good feeling." This was confirmed with the 3:1 home win against Braga. With a win in the final - Freiburg's first ever international - Manzambi could crown his time at the Bundesliga club before perhaps moving on.

After departures such as Kevin Schade (25 million euros/FC Brentford), Ritsu Doan (21 million euros/Eintracht Frankfurt) or Nico Schlotterbeck (20 million euros/Borussia Dortmund), the Geneva native is likely to be the next big sale at SC Freiburg.

Possibly even a record transfer. The portal "transfermarkt.de" estimates his market value at 35 million euros. Just under one and a half years ago, this was still 750,000 euros. "I don't know whether he'll still be playing for SC Freiburg next year or in two years' time, or even one level higher," said Schweinsteiger when talking about Manzambi at the Cup semi-final in Stuttgart.

From trial candidate to difference maker

A transfer would be the continuation of an already stellar career. As a 17-year-old, Manzambi transferred to football school. He made his debut in the Bundesliga as an 18-year-old. "We said at the beginning that he'd get two weeks and then we'd see how it developed, whether he'd go back to football school," reported coach Julian Schuster. The result was something else: a training camp with the professionals. And a rapid rise to become a top performer who has outgrown an insider tip.

Manzambi shines in midfield alongside ever-present Maximilian Eggestein with his technical finesse and goalscoring ability. Because playmaker Yuito Suzuki is out with a collarbone fracture, he is even more important.

Manzambi, who has scored seven goals and provided eight assists in all competitions this season, showed just how important he is again on Thursday evening against Braga. Now comes the highlight of the season with the final match against Aston Villa in Istanbul on May 20. And perhaps also the last game Manzambi will play for SC Freiburg.