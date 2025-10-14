After the 1-0 defeat against Kosovo, Sweden's national team coach Jon Dahl Tomasson has been sacked Keystone

After the next defeat in the World Cup qualifiers, Sweden's national soccer coach Jon Dahl Tomasson is out of a job.

Keystone-SDA SDA

It was decided to relieve the 49-year-old of his duties with immediate effect due to the poor results in the qualifiers, the Swedish Football Association announced the day after the 1-0 defeat against Kosovo. Prior to this, Switzerland had also prevailed in Sweden with a 2:0 away win.

Overall, the Scandinavians, with their attack led by Liverpool's 145-million-euro purchase Alexander Isak and Arsenal's 65-million-euro man Viktor Gyökeres, remained goalless for the third time in a row.

In Group B, with Switzerland, Kosovo and Slovenia, the team is in last place with just one point from four games. "That was a terrible result today. It's killing us. We let in easy goals and we also forgot how to score goals," said Tomasson after the game against Kosovo.

Tomasson's support in the team was already crumbling before the recent home defeats. Regular goalkeeper Robin Olsen had already announced two weeks ago that he no longer wanted to play for the national team - because of Tomasson. "Jon is a leader I don't want to work under," he said.

At the moment, only the World Cup qualifying mode should give the Swedes hope. As the Nations League group winners, the Swedes still have a chance of making the play-offs in the spring. The prerequisite is that enough higher-placed group winners in the new competition either qualify directly for the World Cup or, as runners-up, have already secured one of the 16 play-off tickets.

Sweden's next game with the new, as yet unknown national coach will be against Switzerland in Geneva on November 15.