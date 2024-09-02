  1. Residential Customers
The Netherlands Jordan Lotomba at Feyenoord

SDA

2.9.2024 - 06:57

Jordan Lotomba (front in white) is no longer wearing the Nice jersey. In 143 Ligue 1 games for Nice, the 25-year-old defender scored two goals.
Keystone

The 25-year-old right-back Jordan Lotomba is moving from Nice to Feyenoord Rotterdam.

02.09.2024, 06:57

02.09.2024, 07:14

Feyenoord are replacing defender Lutsharel Geertruida, who has moved to RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga. Lotomba was available because Nice are playing with three central defenders under new coach Franck Haise and Lotomba's contract would have expired at the end of the season anyway.

Jordan Lotomba played for Lausanne-Sport and Young Boys in Switzerland. He has made eight international appearances to date and has made 143 Ligue 1 appearances for Nice in the last four years.

SDA

