Germany Jurendic and Thorup have to leave Augsburg

SDA

23.5.2025 - 18:34

Marinko Jurendic was dismissed in Augsburg after two years of work
Keystone

The Swiss Marinko Jurendic has to leave his post as head of sport at Bundesliga club Augsburg after two years. Like coach Jess Thorup, the 47-year-old has been dismissed, the club announced.

Keystone-SDA

23.05.2025, 18:34

23.05.2025, 19:10

Jurendic moved from FC Zurich to Augsburg in the summer of 2023 after making a decisive contribution to FCZ's 2022 championship title as head of sport. In the Bundesliga, he did not succeed in significantly advancing Augsburg. Both last season and this season, this was due to the team's unsuccessful final spurt of the season. The hoped-for entry into European business failed to materialize.

Thorup, who succeeded Enrico Maassen, the current coach of FC St. Gallen, in the fall of 2023, and Jurendic are to be replaced by a team that will take FC Augsburg a step forward. The team finished the current season in 12th place with Swiss international Cedric Zesiger on loan from Wolfsburg.

