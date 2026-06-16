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2026 World Cup Nothing but draws: That's never happened before at the World Cup

SDA

16.6.2026 - 09:28

Egypt vs. Belgium was just one of four games on Monday that ended in a draw
Egypt vs. Belgium was just one of four games on Monday that ended in a draw
Keystone

Four matches, four draws: At the World Cup, fans are experiencing a match day like never before. The world governing body FIFA has also reacted to this.

Keystone-SDA

16.06.2026, 09:28

16.06.2026, 09:29

“Perfectly balanced, just as it should be,” wrote FIFA on the X platform after the four draws in Monday’s four matches. In a rather surprising turn of events, European champions Spain and underdogs Cape Verde drew 0-0, followed by a 1-1 draw between Belgium and Egypt, a 1-1 draw between Saudi Arabia and Uruguay, and a 2-2 draw between Iran and New Zealand.

Only once in World Cup history had there been four draws on a single match day—though that was out of eight games played: on June 15, 1958, during the third group stage match day of the tournament in Sweden. Back then, Germany and Northern Ireland, as well as England and Austria, drew 2-2; Paraguay and Yugoslavia drew 3-3; and Sweden and Wales drew 0-0.

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