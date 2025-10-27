After a good six months, Igor Tudor is no longer coach of Juventus Turin Keystone

Italy's record champions Juventus Turin have parted company with coach Igor Tudor after a good six months. Eight games without a win cost the 47-year-old his job.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Massimo Brambilla is to take over as coach on a temporary basis, the club announced. The 52-year-old, who previously coached the second team, will be on the bench for Wednesday's match against Udinese.

Tudor only took over from Thiago Motta in Turin last March. Last Sunday, the Croatian Tudor lost 1-0 away to Lazio Roma. Juventus are currently in 8th place in Serie A.