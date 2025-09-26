Harry Kane also converts his 18th penalty in the Bundesliga and scores his 99th and 100th goals in his 104th game for Bayern Munich Keystone

Bayern Munich remain unblemished in the 2025/26 season. The German champions win Friday's match of the 5th Bundesliga round against Werder Bremen 4-0, with Harry Kane setting further records.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Luis Diaz (22nd minute), Harry Kane twice (45th/65th) and Konrad Laimer (88th) scored for the hosts, who won their eighth competitive game of the season.

Kane's goals were his 99th and 100th for Bayern Munich in his 104th game, setting a new record in Europe's top leagues. Erling Haaland (at Manchester City) and Cristiano Ronaldo (in his time at Real Madrid) had both taken 105 games to reach 100 goals. Kane made it 2-0 from the penalty spot. The England striker also converted his 18th penalty in the Bundesliga.

With their fifth league win, Munich temporarily extended their lead at the top of the table to five points. Joshua Kimmich, who was rested for an hour, and Leon Goretzka both made their 300th Bundesliga appearance before their 31st birthdays.

Brief telegram and ranking:

Bayern Munich - Werder Bremen 4:0 (2:0). - Goals: 22 Tah 1:0. 45 Kane (penalty) 2:0. 65 Kane 3:0. 87 Laimer 4:0. - Comments: Werder Bremen with Schmidt (from 80).

Ranking: 1. Bayern Munich 5/15 (22:3). 2. Borussia Dortmund 4/10 (9:3). 3. RB Leipzig 4/9 (6:7). 4. 1. FC Köln 4/7 (9:7). 5. St. Pauli 4/7 (7:6). 6. Eintracht Frankfurt 4/6 (11:9). 7. SC Freiburg 4/6 (8:8). 8. VfB Stuttgart 4/6 (5:5). 9. Hoffenheim 4/6 (8:10). 10. Union Berlin 4/6 (8:11). 11. Bayer Leverkusen 4/5 (8:7). 12. Wolfsburg 4/5 (7:6). 13. Mainz 05 4/4 (5:4). 14. Hamburger SV 4/4 (2:8). 15. Werder Bremen 5/4 (8:14). 16. Augsburg 4/3 (7:10). 17. Borussia Mönchengladbach 4/2 (1:6). 18. Heidenheim 4/0 (2:9).