Nikola Katic, who was loaned to Plymouth Argyle in the English Championship (second highest division) at the end of January, is leaving FC Zurich for good.

The 28-year-old central defender is moving to Schalke 04 in the second Bundesliga, as the two clubs announced. The Bosnian has signed a contract with the German club until June 30, 2028.

The transfer terms were not disclosed. Katic played 86 competitive matches for FCZ, in which he scored seven goals.