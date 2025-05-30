Keller extends, Lindner comes, Von Ballmoos goes - Gallery David von Ballmoos is looking for a new challenge Image: Keystone Heinz Lindner is the new number 2 in goal for Young Boys Image: Keystone Keller extends, Lindner comes, Von Ballmoos goes - Gallery David von Ballmoos is looking for a new challenge Image: Keystone Heinz Lindner is the new number 2 in goal for Young Boys Image: Keystone

The distribution of roles among the Young Boys goalkeepers has been clarified. Marvin Keller remains No. 1 after extending his contract, while Austrian Heinz Lindner joins the team as No. 2.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Keller and Lindner, plus Dario Marzino as number 3 - the name David von Ballmoos is missing from the list. The former regular goalkeeper has expressed his wish to the sporting management to take on a new challenge at another club.

The 22-year-old Keller has extended his contract early for a further year until the summer of 2028, while Lindner, who is twelve years older, will move to the capital for one season on a free transfer at the end of his contract with FC Sion. The 37-time international has also played for Grasshoppers and Basel in Switzerland.