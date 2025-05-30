  1. Residential Customers
Super League Keller extends, Lindner comes, Von Ballmoos goes

SDA

30.5.2025 - 14:20

The distribution of roles among the Young Boys goalkeepers has been clarified. Marvin Keller remains No. 1 after extending his contract, while Austrian Heinz Lindner joins the team as No. 2.

Keystone-SDA

30.05.2025, 14:20

30.05.2025, 14:32

Keller and Lindner, plus Dario Marzino as number 3 - the name David von Ballmoos is missing from the list. The former regular goalkeeper has expressed his wish to the sporting management to take on a new challenge at another club.

The 22-year-old Keller has extended his contract early for a further year until the summer of 2028, while Lindner, who is twelve years older, will move to the capital for one season on a free transfer at the end of his contract with FC Sion. The 37-time international has also played for Grasshoppers and Basel in Switzerland.

