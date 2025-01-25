YB goalie Marvin Keller saves Adama Bojang's penalty Keystone

YB also had to settle for a draw in their second game after the winter break. Away against Grasshoppers, the result was 0-0, with goalkeeper Marvin Keller saving a penalty.

Shortly after the break, referee Luca Piccolo pointed to the spot in the penalty area. Loris Benito, who had scored the bitter own goal in Wednesday's Champions League match against Celtic Glasgow to lose 1-0, hit his opponent in the face with his hand. The scorer was 20-year-old Adama Bojang, who has yet to score a goal this season. And that was that. The striker from Gambia aimed too centrally and Keller had no trouble holding on to the ball, as he had done three days earlier in Glasgow.

It was a great opportunity for Zurich to win their second match against Bern. In September, the Grasshoppers had won 1:0 in the Wankdorf. This time, too, something could have been possible for GC, but there was a lack of cold-bloodedness in front of goal.

YB hardly made any offensive appearances, so Giorgio Contini, who moved to Bern during the winter break, is still waiting to celebrate his first goal as YB coach. The Swiss champions can hardly be satisfied with one point each against Winterthur and GC. There is still little sign of the announced comeback.

Grasshoppers - Young Boys 0:0

5135 spectators. - SR Piccolo.

Grasshoppers: Hammel; Schmitz, Paskotsi, Seko, Persson; Irankunda (76. Verón Lupi), Meyer, Abrashi (87. Hassane), Kittel (87. Abels); Bojang (57. Muci), Maurin (57. Lasme).

Young Boys: Keller; Blum (92. Athekame), Zoukrou, Benito, Hadjam; Virginius (46. Ganvoula), Ugrinic, Lauper, Imeri (80. Raveloson); Itten (63. Monteiro), Colley (63. Males).

Remarks: 48. Keller saves penalty from Bojang. Cautions: 65 Abrashi, 66 Ganvoula.