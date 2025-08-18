  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Super League Kevin Carlos moves to a top 5 league

SDA

18.8.2025 - 21:52

Kevin Carlos wants to throw himself into jubilant poses for Nice in future
Kevin Carlos wants to throw himself into jubilant poses for Nice in future
Keystone

Basel striker Kevin Carlos is moving to France to join Ligue 1 side Nice.

Keystone-SDA

18.08.2025, 21:52

18.08.2025, 22:23

The 24-year-old Spaniard, who joined the current champions in August 2024, is making the move at his own request, as FCB announced in a press release.

Carlos joined Yverdon on loan from Spain's second division in the summer of 2023, and the Vaud club took him on permanently six months later. From Yverdon, the striker then joined FC Basel in the summer of 2024 as the Super League top scorer. There he played 40 games and scored 15 goals.

Carlos has now fulfilled his dream of a transfer to a top five league by moving to Nice. "Blick writes that the player joined Basel for a good three million francs and is now moving to the Mediterranean for six million. In Nice, the striker will receive a five-year contract.

More from the department

Super League. Enzo Crivelli finds a new club in Iran

Super LeagueEnzo Crivelli finds a new club in Iran

ATP Tour. Alcaraz wins title in Cincinnati practically without a fight

ATP TourAlcaraz wins title in Cincinnati practically without a fight

Super League. Gabriel Sigua joins Lausanne-Sport on loan

Super LeagueGabriel Sigua joins Lausanne-Sport on loan