Kevin Carlos wants to throw himself into jubilant poses for Nice in future Keystone

Basel striker Kevin Carlos is moving to France to join Ligue 1 side Nice.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 24-year-old Spaniard, who joined the current champions in August 2024, is making the move at his own request, as FCB announced in a press release.

Carlos joined Yverdon on loan from Spain's second division in the summer of 2023, and the Vaud club took him on permanently six months later. From Yverdon, the striker then joined FC Basel in the summer of 2024 as the Super League top scorer. There he played 40 games and scored 15 goals.

Carlos has now fulfilled his dream of a transfer to a top five league by moving to Nice. "Blick writes that the player joined Basel for a good three million francs and is now moving to the Mediterranean for six million. In Nice, the striker will receive a five-year contract.