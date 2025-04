Kevin De Bruyne will not end his career at Manchester City Keystone

Kevin De Bruyne has announced that he will leave Manchester City at the end of the season.

Keystone-SDA SDA

"Whether we like it or not, it's time to say goodbye," the Belgian international wrote on his X account.

De Bruyne won six English league titles and the Champions League once with the Citizens in almost ten years. In an emotional text to the club's fans, the midfield strategist, who will turn 34 in June, gave no further details about his sporting future.