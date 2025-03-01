Dominik Schmid celebrates FCB's 1-0 win over Sion with Xherdan Shaqiri and Philip Otele Keystone

FC Basel are once again ahead in the long-distance duel for the top of the Super League table. The Basel side secured an ultimately unchallenged 2-0 win against Sion.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Sion made a surprisingly bold start to the game at Basel's St. Jakob Park and created a number of good opportunities, but FCB were not deterred in their quest to regain a three-point cushion at the top of the Super League table. However, they were able to count on the support of a former player in their opponents' ranks when they took the lead after a good quarter of an hour. From Benjamin Kololli's head, the ball found its way into Sion goalkeeper Timothy Fayulu's goal following a cross.

And just over eight minutes later, Xherdan Shaqiri added to his tally with a well-placed shot from distance. It was the ninth goal of the championship for the Basel hopeful in attack.

After that, Sion, who are now seven points behind the final round places, still had some action in the Basel penalty area, but Dejan Sorgic's shot in particular fizzed just over the crossbar.

Telegram

Basel - Sion 2:0 (2:0)

22'298 spectators. - SR Wolfensberger. - Goals: 17. Kololli (own goal) 1:0. 25. Shaqiri (Otele) 2:0.

Basel: Hitz; Rüegg (77. Mendes), Barisic, van Breemen, Schmid; Avdullahu (77. Metinho), Leroy; Kade, Shaqiri (63. Sigua), Otele (68. Traoré); Ajeti.

Sion: Fayulu; Lavanchy, Sow, Diouf, Barba; Bua; Berdayes, Miranchuk (58. Kasami; 72. Kronig), Kololli (58. Bouchlarhem); Chouaref (72. Chipperfield), Bouriga (58. Sorgic).

Remarks: Cautions: 1st Avdullahu, 29th Otele, 83rd Leroy.