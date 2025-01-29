  1. Residential Customers
Germany Kovac to become coach at Borussia Dortmund

SDA

29.1.2025 - 22:13

Keystone

Borussia Dortmund have apparently found a successor to Nuri Sahin as head coach. According to several media outlets, Niko Kovac will become the new coach at Dortmund.

29.01.2025, 22:13

29.01.2025, 22:16

Both sides have reached an agreement in principle, as reported by the "Bild" newspaper, sportschau.de and Sky during BVB's Champions League match against Shakhtar Donetsk.

U19 coach Mike Tullberg was in charge of the team in the 2:2 draw against Werder Bremen on Saturday. Tullberg will still be on the bench next Saturday against Heidenheim, as managing director Lars Ricken and sporting director Sebastian Kehl announced before the Champions League match against Shakhtar Donetsk. After that, the 53-year-old Kovac's time will begin.

He takes on a difficult mission in Dortmund. The former coach of Eintracht Frankfurt, Bayern Munich and VfL Wolfsburg will coach a team that has fallen far short of its own expectations and those of its bosses this season. BVB are only eleventh in the Bundesliga table.

SDA

