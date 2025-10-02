Goalscorer, but still a loser: Dereck Kutesa (m.) from Switzerland lost with AEK Athens in Celje Keystone

Dereck Kutesa cannot be happy about his first goal in the league phase of the Conference League (after two in qualifying).

Keystone-SDA SDA

Despite the 1:0 lead goal by the Swiss, he lost 1:3 with AEK Athens in Celje, Slovenia.

Bundesliga side Mainz came away with a 1:0 mini victory at Omonia Nicosia. On their return to the European stage, German international Nadiem Amiri scored the winner with a converted penalty (75'). Cups rained down as the Mainz players celebrated. Ben Bobzien was hit on the back of the neck and fell to the ground. Serbian referee Milos Milanovic then sent both teams to the catacombs. After a short break, the game was able to continue.