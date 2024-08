Kwadwo Duah once again underlines his value to Ludogorez Rasgrad. (archive picture) Keystone

Kwadwo Duah is once again the goalscorer for Ludogorez Rasgrad in the Europa League qualifiers.

The Swiss international striker made it 1-0 after 23 minutes in the Bulgarians' 4-0 win in the play-off first leg against Romanian club Petrocub Hincesti.

Most recently, Duah scored twice in the 2:7 draw against Karabakh Agdam in the Champions League qualifiers. However, he was unable to prevent the defeat and banishment to the Europa League play-offs.

