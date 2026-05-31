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Champions League Kwarazchelia is the MVP of the Champions League season

SDA

31.5.2026 - 17:51

Chwitscha Kwarazchelia shone on the way to Paris Saint-Germain's second Champions League win
Chwitscha Kwarazchelia shone on the way to Paris Saint-Germain's second Champions League win
Keystone

Chwitscha Kwarazchelia of winners Paris Saint-Germain has been named player of the last Champions League season by a panel of UEFA experts.

Keystone-SDA

31.05.2026, 17:51

31.05.2026, 18:08

In the past season, Kwarazchelia contributed ten goals to the Parisians' successful title defense and provoked the penalty in the final in Budapest on Saturday evening to make it 1-1, which his predecessor as Champions League MVP, Ousmane Dembélé, converted.

Like team-mates Kwarazchelia, Vitinha, Nuno Mendes and Marquinhos, Dembélé made the Champions League team of the season. Declan Rice, Gabriel and David Raya from Arsenal, Harry Kane and Michael Olise from Bayern Munich and Marcos Llorente from Atlético Madrid complete the squad.

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