Kylian Mbappé scored from the penalty spot Keystone

Kylian Mbappé equaled a record set by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Frenchman scored his 59th goal for Real Madrid this calendar year in the 2-0 home win against Sevilla FC, equaling the Portuguese's tally of 59 for the madridistas in 2013.

In the 86th minute, Mbappé scored a penalty on his 27th birthday to make it 2-0. Jude Bellingham made it 1-0 in the first half.

Sevilla finished the game short-handed after the Brazilian Marcão was sent off with a yellow card in the 68th minute. Djibril Sow played through for the Andalusians, with Ruben Vargas still missing through injury.