52 years after the duel between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs, there is once again a comparison between the sexes. Aryna Sabalenka has no chance against Nick Kyrgios.

Australian Nick Kyrgios has won the so-called "Battle of the Sexes" against world number one Aryna Sabalenka. The 30-year-old prevailed 6:3, 6:3 against the three years younger Belarusian in a less than spectacular show event in Dubai - even though she was allowed to play on a nine percent smaller court.

The permanently injured Kyrgios, who has not played an official match on the tour since March and has dropped to 671st in the world rankings, rarely had any serious problems with the best tennis player in the world at the moment. Yet the 2022 Wimbledon finalist was far from his top physical form.

Sabalenka's run-in in a glitter suit to the song "Eye of the Tiger" showed that the focus was on fun and not seriousness. During a break, the four-time Grand Slam tournament winner also danced for the audience. Sabalenka and Kyrgios, who are under contract with the same consulting agency, did a lot of advertising for the exhibition before the first serve. However, there was also plenty of criticism from the tennis scene. One point of criticism was that Sabalenka and therefore women's tennis had nothing to gain from this match.

This year's show match cannot be compared to the original "Battle of the Sexes" in 1973, when Billie Jean King defeated the already 55-year-old Bobby Riggs in Houston and 50 million TV viewers tuned in in the USA alone. Back then, the WTA was only just emerging, but today female tennis players are among the best-paid sportswomen in the world and earn as much as men at Grand Slam tournaments.