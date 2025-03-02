Aleksandar Stankovic celebrates Lucerne's equalizer against Yverdon Keystone

Yverdon misses out on an important victory in the battle to stay in the league. The Vaud team squandered a two-goal lead against Lucerne. Thanks to two late goals, FCL managed to secure a point in a 2-2 draw.

In recent weeks, Winterthur and St. Gallen, who both left the shores of Lake Neuchâtel without any points, have learned that Yverdon are difficult to beat in their own stadium. FC Luzern are now the third team in a row to experience the home strength of Paolo Tramezzani's team.

Lucerne, who were top of the Super League ex-aequo before this round, fell 2-0 behind after an hour and goals from Marley Aké and Moussa Baradji, so that it looked for a long time as if Mario Frick's team would suffer their eighth defeat of the season.

But the FCL showed comeback qualities. A double strike from Sinan Karweina and Aleksandar Stankovic in the 88th and 89th minutes at least secured a point for the visitors. Kevin Spadanuda had previously missed a Lucerne penalty a quarter of an hour before the end. Karweina then did better from the spot and heralded the spectacular comeback.

Telegram

Yverdon - Lucerne 2:2 (0:0)

2350 spectators. - SR Piccolo. - Goals: 49. Aké (Legowski) 1:0. 63. Baradji (Tasar) 2:0. 88. Karweina (penalty) 2:1. 89. Stankovic (Ciganiks) 2:2.

Yverdon: Bernardoni; Sauthier, Christian Marques, Tijani, Kongsro; Sylla (73. Gnakpa), Legowski, Baradji; Tasar, Aké (90. Gonçalo Esteves), Marchesano (95. Ronaldo Tavares).

Luzern: Loretz; Ottiger, Knezevic, Freimann, Fernandes (57. Ciganiks); Stankovic; Winkler (57. Beloko), Dorn, Owusu (57. Spadanuda); Klidje (74. Karweina), Grbic (64. Villiger).

Remarks: 76. Bernardoni saves Spadanuda's penalty. Cautions: 23rd Legowski, 24th Grbic, 28th Freimann, 52nd Winkler, 84th Villiger, 87th Gnakpa.