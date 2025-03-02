  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Yverdon - Lucerne 2:2 FCL's late comeback in Yverdon

SDA

2.3.2025 - 18:45

Aleksandar Stankovic celebrates Lucerne's equalizer against Yverdon
Aleksandar Stankovic celebrates Lucerne's equalizer against Yverdon
Keystone

Yverdon misses out on an important victory in the battle to stay in the league. The Vaud team squandered a two-goal lead against Lucerne. Thanks to two late goals, FCL managed to secure a point in a 2-2 draw.

Keystone-SDA

02.03.2025, 18:45

02.03.2025, 18:46

In recent weeks, Winterthur and St. Gallen, who both left the shores of Lake Neuchâtel without any points, have learned that Yverdon are difficult to beat in their own stadium. FC Luzern are now the third team in a row to experience the home strength of Paolo Tramezzani's team.

Lucerne, who were top of the Super League ex-aequo before this round, fell 2-0 behind after an hour and goals from Marley Aké and Moussa Baradji, so that it looked for a long time as if Mario Frick's team would suffer their eighth defeat of the season.

But the FCL showed comeback qualities. A double strike from Sinan Karweina and Aleksandar Stankovic in the 88th and 89th minutes at least secured a point for the visitors. Kevin Spadanuda had previously missed a Lucerne penalty a quarter of an hour before the end. Karweina then did better from the spot and heralded the spectacular comeback.

Telegram

Yverdon - Lucerne 2:2 (0:0)

2350 spectators. - SR Piccolo. - Goals: 49. Aké (Legowski) 1:0. 63. Baradji (Tasar) 2:0. 88. Karweina (penalty) 2:1. 89. Stankovic (Ciganiks) 2:2.

Yverdon: Bernardoni; Sauthier, Christian Marques, Tijani, Kongsro; Sylla (73. Gnakpa), Legowski, Baradji; Tasar, Aké (90. Gonçalo Esteves), Marchesano (95. Ronaldo Tavares).

Luzern: Loretz; Ottiger, Knezevic, Freimann, Fernandes (57. Ciganiks); Stankovic; Winkler (57. Beloko), Dorn, Owusu (57. Spadanuda); Klidje (74. Karweina), Grbic (64. Villiger).

Remarks: 76. Bernardoni saves Spadanuda's penalty. Cautions: 23rd Legowski, 24th Grbic, 28th Freimann, 52nd Winkler, 84th Villiger, 87th Gnakpa.

More from the department

GC - Young Boys 1:0. Grasshoppers stop Young Boys' race to catch up

GC - Young Boys 1:0Grasshoppers stop Young Boys' race to catch up

Super League. The Grasshoppers stop the Young Boys

Super LeagueThe Grasshoppers stop the Young Boys

Lugano - Zurich 0:3. Lugano cannot keep up with the leaders

Lugano - Zurich 0:3Lugano cannot keep up with the leaders