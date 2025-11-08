  1. Residential Customers
Winterthur - GC 0:1 Late luck for the Hoppers in the basement duel

SDA

8.11.2025 - 20:07

Nikolas Muci secured an important win for the Grasshoppers
Keystone

The Grasshoppers win the basement duel against FC Winterthur 1:0 and end their run of four games without a win.

Keystone-SDA

08.11.2025, 20:10

For a long time, there was not much going on at Winterthur's Schützenwiese. Both teams showed a lot of fight in the duel between the two weakest defenses in the league, but rarely got the ball into the dangerous areas. That changed in the final minutes with a rollercoaster of emotions for the players and fans.

In the 88th minute, Andrin Hunziker scored for FC Winterthur to make it 1:0, but the goal was disallowed for offside. The Grasshoppers escaped with a black eye and benefited from a deflected ball in the Winterthur penalty area, which Nikolas Muci caught and converted to make it 1-0 late on. It was the young striker's third goal of the season.

For FCW, who celebrated their first win of the season last weekend, it is a bitter setback in the table. The gap to the penultimate place, held by GC, is back up to seven points.

Telegram:

Winterthur - Grasshoppers 0:1 (0:0)

8700 spectators. - SR Kanagasingam. - Goal: 92nd Muci 0:1.

Winterthur: Kapino; Sidler (93. Momoh), Martins, Durrer, Diaby (81. Rohner); Jankewitz, Zuffi; Dansoko (80. Beyer), Golliard (80. Kasami), Schneider (69. Maluvunu); Hunziker.

Grasshoppers: Hammel; Abels, Decarli, Hassane; Marques (59. Krasniqi), Zvonarek, Meyer (67. Mantini), Stroscio; Clemente (87. Diarrassouba), Plange (67. Muci), Jensen.

Remarks: Cautions: 56 Clemente, 76 Diaby, 85 Hassane.

