Can't be stopped by his teammates in stoppage time: Goalscorer Karim Sow Keystone

Lausanne-Sport beat FC Zurich 2-1 in the 28th round of the Super League and can once again dream of playing in the Championship Group.

Keystone-SDA SDA

When everyone at the Letzigrund was already expecting a draw that would have seen neither team progress, the visitors from Vaud were awarded another corner kick. And it decided the game in favor of Peter Zeidler's team. Karim Sow rose higher than goalkeeper Silas Huber, headed in and ensured that the third clash between these two teams this season also went to the visiting team with a 2:1 victory.

All in all, it was a deserved win for the visitors, who took the lead in the first half through the omnipresent Omar Janneh. The loanee from Atlético Madrid outfoxed the Zurich backline with his run and scored for the sixth time in just his ninth game for the Vaud side.

Zurich's performance improved in the second half. The logical consequence was the equalizer by Ivan Cavaleiro, who scored with a volley into the top right-hand corner of the goal. However, it was the visitors from western Switzerland who came out on top, claiming their first win since mid-January and thus keeping their chances of reaching the Championship Group alive.

Telegram:

Zurich - Lausanne-Sport 1:2 (0:1)

10'933 spectators. - SR Wolfensberger. - Goals: 35. Janneh (Custodio) 0:1. 72. Ivan Cavaleiro (Palacio) 1:1. 92. Sow (Custodio) 1:2.

Zurich: Huber; Kablan (46. Berisha), Vujevic, Hack, Walker (83. Sauter); Emmanuel (46. Di Giusto), Tsawa, Palacio, Ivan Cavaleiro (93. Fischer); Reverson (71. Perea), Kény.

Lausanne-Sport: Letica; Soppy, Mouanga, Sow, Poaty; Custodio; Butler-Oyedeji (76. Kana Biyik), Lekoueiry (66. Koné), Beloko (76. Traore); Janneh, Diakite (94. Ajdini).

Remarks: Cautions: 25 Walker, 32 Tsawa, 64 Kény, 64 Soppy, 69 Butler-Oyedeji.