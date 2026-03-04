  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Zurich - Lausanne 1:2 Lausanne celebrate late in Zurich

SDA

4.3.2026 - 22:54

Can't be stopped by his teammates in stoppage time: Goalscorer Karim Sow
Can't be stopped by his teammates in stoppage time: Goalscorer Karim Sow
Keystone

Lausanne-Sport beat FC Zurich 2-1 in the 28th round of the Super League and can once again dream of playing in the Championship Group.

Keystone-SDA

04.03.2026, 22:54

04.03.2026, 23:07

When everyone at the Letzigrund was already expecting a draw that would have seen neither team progress, the visitors from Vaud were awarded another corner kick. And it decided the game in favor of Peter Zeidler's team. Karim Sow rose higher than goalkeeper Silas Huber, headed in and ensured that the third clash between these two teams this season also went to the visiting team with a 2:1 victory.

All in all, it was a deserved win for the visitors, who took the lead in the first half through the omnipresent Omar Janneh. The loanee from Atlético Madrid outfoxed the Zurich backline with his run and scored for the sixth time in just his ninth game for the Vaud side.

Zurich's performance improved in the second half. The logical consequence was the equalizer by Ivan Cavaleiro, who scored with a volley into the top right-hand corner of the goal. However, it was the visitors from western Switzerland who came out on top, claiming their first win since mid-January and thus keeping their chances of reaching the Championship Group alive.

Telegram:

Zurich - Lausanne-Sport 1:2 (0:1)

10'933 spectators. - SR Wolfensberger. - Goals: 35. Janneh (Custodio) 0:1. 72. Ivan Cavaleiro (Palacio) 1:1. 92. Sow (Custodio) 1:2.

Zurich: Huber; Kablan (46. Berisha), Vujevic, Hack, Walker (83. Sauter); Emmanuel (46. Di Giusto), Tsawa, Palacio, Ivan Cavaleiro (93. Fischer); Reverson (71. Perea), Kény.

Lausanne-Sport: Letica; Soppy, Mouanga, Sow, Poaty; Custodio; Butler-Oyedeji (76. Kana Biyik), Lekoueiry (66. Koné), Beloko (76. Traore); Janneh, Diakite (94. Ajdini).

Remarks: Cautions: 25 Walker, 32 Tsawa, 64 Kény, 64 Soppy, 69 Butler-Oyedeji.

More from the department

General information. Federal Councillor travels to Italy for the Paralympics

General informationFederal Councillor travels to Italy for the Paralympics

World Cup qualification. The tough everyday life after the summer fairytale

World Cup qualificationThe tough everyday life after the summer fairytale

Winterthur - Servette 1:1. A sending off thwarts Winterthur's victory against Servette

Winterthur - Servette 1:1A sending off thwarts Winterthur's victory against Servette