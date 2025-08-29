Ex-professional Eden Hazard (2nd from left) gives Lausanne one of its home opponents, AC Fiorentina, as a lucky charm Keystone

Lausanne-Sport can look forward to an attractive home game against AC Fiorentina in the Conference League. This is the result of the draw on Friday in Monte Carlo.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The other opponents of coach Peter Zeidler's team appear to be beatable. They are Lech Poznan (away), Omonia Nicosia (home), KuPS Kuopio (away), Breidablik Kopavogur from Iceland (home) and Hamrun Spartans from Malta.

The league phase of the Conference League begins on October 2. UEFA will announce the exact schedule by Sunday evening at the latest.