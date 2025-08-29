  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Continental Cup Lausanne host Fiorentina in the Conference League

SDA

29.8.2025 - 14:10

Ex-professional Eden Hazard (2nd from left) gives Lausanne one of its home opponents, AC Fiorentina, as a lucky charm
Ex-professional Eden Hazard (2nd from left) gives Lausanne one of its home opponents, AC Fiorentina, as a lucky charm
Keystone

Lausanne-Sport can look forward to an attractive home game against AC Fiorentina in the Conference League. This is the result of the draw on Friday in Monte Carlo.

Keystone-SDA

29.08.2025, 14:10

29.08.2025, 14:17

The other opponents of coach Peter Zeidler's team appear to be beatable. They are Lech Poznan (away), Omonia Nicosia (home), KuPS Kuopio (away), Breidablik Kopavogur from Iceland (home) and Hamrun Spartans from Malta.

The league phase of the Conference League begins on October 2. UEFA will announce the exact schedule by Sunday evening at the latest.

More from the department

ESAF 2025. Kilian Wenger hands out apples at the ESAF parade in Mollis GL

ESAF 2025Kilian Wenger hands out apples at the ESAF parade in Mollis GL

Europa League. Basel and YB both against Stuttgart, Aston Villa and Lyon

Europa LeagueBasel and YB both against Stuttgart, Aston Villa and Lyon

Super League. YB lets Persson move to Sweden

Super LeagueYB lets Persson move to Sweden