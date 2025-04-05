Lausanne keeps the pressure on in the battle for the Championship Group places with a last-minute win against Sion Keystone

In the 31st round of the Super League, Winterthur and FC Zurich drew 0-0 in the cantonal derby, while Lausanne moved to within three points of Zurich with a last-minute win against Sion.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Neither team was able to score in what was a tired game for long stretches at Schützenwiese. Winterthur, who are bottom of the table, moved to within three points of the Grasshoppers thanks to the point win, while FCZ failed to make up any ground on the leaders.

For a long time, it looked as if Lausanne would not be able to benefit from FCZ's slip-up. The Vaud side struggled in front of their home crowd until deep into stoppage time before Fousseni Diabaté and Teddy Okou secured victory. Thanks to the 2-0 win, the gap to 6th-placed FCZ is now only three points two rounds before the division.

This evening, Young Boys can continue their race to catch up. A home win against Yverdon would see the champions draw level on points with leaders Basel.

Results and standings:

Results. Saturday: Winterthur - Zurich 0:0. Lausanne-Sport - Sion 2:0 (0:0). Young Boys - Yverdon 20.30. - Sunday: St. Gallen - Servette 14.15. Grasshoppers - Luzern 16.30. Basel - Lugano 16.30.

1. Basel 30/52 (61:32). 2. Servette 30/51 (49:40). 3. Young Boys 30/49 (46:35). 4. Lucerne 30/48 (54:46). 5. Lugano 30/48 (47:42). 6. Zurich 31/47 (43:42). 7. Lausanne-Sport 31/44 (50:43). 8. St. Gallen 30/40 (43:42). 9. Sion 31/35 (40:49). 10. Yverdon 30/32 (31:49). 11. Grasshoppers 30/27 (30:43). 12. Winterthur 31/24 (30:61).