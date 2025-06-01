Greetings to FC Basel in Bern: Lausanne-Sport with Souleymane N'Diaye (pictured) can compete in the Conference League qualifiers thanks to Basel's Cup victory Keystone

Basel's victory in the Cup final against third-division side Biel has positive repercussions for the Super League clubs in places 3 to 5.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Lausanne-Sport can qualify for the Conference League (2nd round) as fifth in the championship. Lugano (4th) can qualify for the Europa League instead of the Conference League. Lausanne and Lugano must each survive three rounds to make it to the respective league phase.

Young Boys (3rd) will also benefit from Basel's victory as favorites in the Cup. As third in the Super League, the Bernese team inherit the place of the Cup winners and will therefore qualify directly for the play-offs. YB are therefore guaranteed a place in the European league phase. They only have to survive one round instead of two to reach the Europa League phase. If they lose the Europa League play-off, they will enter the Conference League stage.