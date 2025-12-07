Significant picture: Lausanne and Lugano didn't always play pretty football Keystone

Nobody will remember the game between Lausanne and Lugano for long. The two teams drew goalless in the rain.

Keystone-SDA SDA

A goal seemed possible a few times: before half-time, referee von Mandach decided against a handball penalty, although the VAR had intervened and asked him to consult the screen again.

In the second half, both teams created better opportunities. Canadian Théo Bair and, in particular, substitute Alban Ajdini missed the best opportunities for Lausanne in the final period.

Lausanne will play in the Conference League in Finland this week, where it will continue to fight for a place in the knockout phase. Next weekend, Lausanne travels to Basel. And Lugano must get back to winning ways at home against Servette to stay in the top 6.

Lausanne-Sport - Lugano 0:0

4605 spectators. - SR von Mandach.

Lausanne-Sport: Castella; Abdallah (46. Soppy), Mouanga, Sow, Fofana; Sigua, Roche, Butler-Oyedeji (71. Custodio); Muhannad Al Saad (57. Lekoueiry); Bair, Diakite (71. Ajdini).

Lugano: Saipi; Zanotti, Papadopoulos, Mai, Martim Marques; Bislimi (87. Doumbia), Grgic, Mahou (68. Steffen); Cimignani (86. Cassano), Daniel Dos Santos (74. Mahmoud); Koutsias (68. Behrens).

Remarks: Cautions: 19th Papadopoulos, 29th Abdallah, 53rd Sow, 59th Diakite.