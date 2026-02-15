  1. Residential Customers
LS - Servette 3:3 Lausanne only get one point despite being outnumbered for a long time

SDA

15.2.2026 - 19:02

Servette's Miroslav Stevanovic scored three points
Keystone

Lausanne-Sport lost points in the race for a place in the championship round in an annoying manner. In the 3-3 draw at home against Servette, the Vaud team conceded the equalizer twice despite being outnumbered for a long time.

Keystone-SDA

15.02.2026, 19:02

15.02.2026, 19:07

The draw does not help either team. Lausanne are six points behind sixth-placed YB, while Servette are already nine points behind. There are still eight rounds to play before the league is split in two.

Servette can at least take comfort from the fact that they unexpectedly picked up a point in the Léman derby. Seven minutes after taking a 1-0 lead through Samuel Mraz (20'), Marco Burch committed a foul in his own penalty area, which was punished with a penalty and a red card. Jamie Roche scored from the penalty spot before Seydou Traoré put Vaud ahead for the first time before the break.

Servette's savior was Miroslav Stevanovic. The Bosnian veteran, who had already played the pass to make it 1-0, equalized for the first time in the 59th minute and also scored in stoppage time, a good quarter of an hour after the young Omar Janneh had put Lausanne back in front, to make it 3-3. At the time of Stevanovic's second goal, both teams were down to ten men on the pitch. Nicky Beloko was shown a second yellow card in the 89th minute.

Telegram:

Lausanne-Sport - Servette 3:3 (2:1)

7949 spectators. - SR Kanagasingam. - Goals: 20 Mráz (Stevanovic) 0:1. 28 Roche (penalty) 1:1. 39 Traore 2:1. 59 Stevanovic (Njoh) 2:2. 73 Janneh (Diakite) 3:2. 91 Stevanovic (Njoh) 3:3.

Lausanne-Sport: Letica; Bergvall, Mouanga, Sow, Poaty (64. Fofana); Custodio, Roche, Beloko; Lekoueiry (74. Mollet); Traore (64. Diakite), Butler-Oyedeji (64. Janneh).

Servette: Mall; Burch, Rouiller, Mazikou (46. Severin); Houboulang Mendes (80. Allix), Cognat, Douline, Njoh; Stevanovic, Mráz (93. Fomba), Jallow (81. Lopes).

Remarks: 27th red card against Burch (emergency brake). 89th yellow card against Beloko. Cautions: 45 Roche, 68 Beloko.

