  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Lausanne - Breidablik 3:0 Lausanne show their shining European face

SDA

2.10.2025 - 20:45

Loosened the knot with the early 1:0 for Lausanne: Beyatt Lekoueiry (left)
Loosened the knot with the early 1:0 for Lausanne: Beyatt Lekoueiry (left)
Keystone

Flop in the championship, top in Europe: Lausanne-Sport started the league phase of the Conference League with a convincing 3-0 win against Icelandic champions Breidablik.

Keystone-SDA

02.10.2025, 20:45

02.10.2025, 21:04

The Vaud team did not need long to make things clear at home. After just over half an hour, Peter Zeidler's team were already 3:0 ahead.

Beyatt Lekoueiry opened the scoring with a header after just over six minutes, Theo Bair outwitted the Icelanders' disorganized defence in the 11th minute and Gaoussou Diakité scored after a counter-attack. After that, the Vaud side were able to calmly shift down a gear.

While Lausanne had only managed one win in the first seven rounds of the Super League, they showed their beautiful European face again on Thursday evening. They had surprised everyone in the play-offs with their success against Besiktas Istanbul, but Breidablik was no real yardstick. The Icelanders are in the final phase of their championship, but have been waiting for a win since mid-July and will not be able to defend their title.

It will not necessarily be any more difficult for Lausanne: It continues on October 23 in Malta against the Hamrun Spartans.

More from the department

FCSB - YB 0:2. YB wins away thanks to Monteiro

FCSB - YB 0:2YB wins away thanks to Monteiro

National team. With two newcomers against Sweden and Slovenia

National teamWith two newcomers against Sweden and Slovenia

Alpine skiing. Niels Hintermann reports back after cancer

Alpine skiingNiels Hintermann reports back after cancer