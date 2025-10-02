Loosened the knot with the early 1:0 for Lausanne: Beyatt Lekoueiry (left) Keystone

Flop in the championship, top in Europe: Lausanne-Sport started the league phase of the Conference League with a convincing 3-0 win against Icelandic champions Breidablik.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Vaud team did not need long to make things clear at home. After just over half an hour, Peter Zeidler's team were already 3:0 ahead.

Beyatt Lekoueiry opened the scoring with a header after just over six minutes, Theo Bair outwitted the Icelanders' disorganized defence in the 11th minute and Gaoussou Diakité scored after a counter-attack. After that, the Vaud side were able to calmly shift down a gear.

While Lausanne had only managed one win in the first seven rounds of the Super League, they showed their beautiful European face again on Thursday evening. They had surprised everyone in the play-offs with their success against Besiktas Istanbul, but Breidablik was no real yardstick. The Icelanders are in the final phase of their championship, but have been waiting for a win since mid-July and will not be able to defend their title.

It will not necessarily be any more difficult for Lausanne: It continues on October 23 in Malta against the Hamrun Spartans.