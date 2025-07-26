  1. Residential Customers
Super League Lausanne sign Saudi Arabian attacker

SDA

26.7.2025 - 13:12

Lausanne coach Peter Zeidler gets reinforcement for the attack
Lausanne coach Peter Zeidler gets reinforcement for the attack
Keystone

Lausanne-Sport are loaning out an attacker from Saudi Arabia for this season. Muhanad Al-Saad from Neom SC is joining the Vaud club.

Keystone-SDA

26.07.2025, 13:12

26.07.2025, 14:17

The 22-year-old was loaned out to French second division side USL Dunkerque last term, for whom he scored four goals in 15 appearances - including one in the 4-2 defeat in the Cup semi-final against eventual Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain. Al-Saad has already been called up for the Saudi national team, but has yet to make an appearance.

Lausanne kick off their championship campaign on Sunday with a home game against Winterthur.

