Lausanne coach Peter Zeidler gets reinforcement for the attack

Lausanne-Sport are loaning out an attacker from Saudi Arabia for this season. Muhanad Al-Saad from Neom SC is joining the Vaud club.

The 22-year-old was loaned out to French second division side USL Dunkerque last term, for whom he scored four goals in 15 appearances - including one in the 4-2 defeat in the Cup semi-final against eventual Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain. Al-Saad has already been called up for the Saudi national team, but has yet to make an appearance.

Lausanne kick off their championship campaign on Sunday with a home game against Winterthur.