Super League Lausanne-Sport gets reinforcement from Austria

SDA

4.7.2025 - 18:50

Peter Zeidler gets a young midfielder for the coming season
Keystone

Lausanne-Sport, newly coached by Peter Zeidler, has been strengthened further, the club has announced.

Keystone-SDA

04.07.2025, 19:17

The 19-year-old midfielder Gaoussou Diakité from Mali is joining the Vaud club on loan until the end of the season from RB Salzburg.

Diakité has played for Salzburg's farm club, Austrian second division side Liefering, since the start of 2024. Last season, he scored 9 goals and 4 assists in 23 games.

Two days ago, Lausanne had already announced the arrival of English striker Nathan Butler-Oyedeji.

