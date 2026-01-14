Sékou Fofana celebrates his goal Keystone

Lausanne-Sport win 1-0 against Servette - Sékou Fofana scores for the visitors in the 64th minute.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In the replay between Servette and Lausanne-Sport, which had to be rescheduled due to the Vaud side's qualification for the Conference League, this goal was to remain the only goal of the game.

A scene in the first half was probably just as decisive as this goal. In the 37th minute, referee Sandro Schärer showed 18-year-old Mardochée Miguel a yellow card for a foul in the penalty area. Just 17 minutes earlier, Miguel had already received his first yellow card - for pushing Alban Ajdini too hard in a tackle. Miguel was sent off with a yellow card after less than 40 minutes.

Geneva did not retreat with one man less on the pitch, but continued to try and play forward. However, after Lausanne went 1-0 up, the hosts failed to create any real top chances.

It was Lausanne's first win in the Super League since the end of November. The team is in 7th place in the table - Servette in 10th with four points less.