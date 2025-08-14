Can opener: Beyatt Lekoueiry (left) opens the scoring with his first goal for Lausanne in Kazakhstan Keystone

Lausanne show no mercy in the second leg of the 3rd qualifying round of the Conference League in Astana and win 2:0. The Vaud side still have one hurdle to overcome to reach the group stage.

Keystone-SDA SDA

After the 3:1 win in the first leg, Peter Zeidler's team took it a little easier in the Kazakh capital. However, they gradually shook off the strain of the journey of more than 4500 km and the three-hour time difference. Beyatt Lekoueriy's first goal for Lausanne shortly after the break and Gaoussou Diakité midway through the second half had the few western Swiss supporters who had made the journey cheering.

The Vaud side now have one more hurdle to overcome to reach the European Cup group stage for the first time in 15 years. However, the task in the play-off is likely to be much more difficult than in the qualifying rounds. Lausanne will most likely face Besiktas Istanbul. The Turkish top club will go into the home game against St. Patrick's Athletics from Dublin with a 4:1 cushion from the first leg.

Telegram:

Astana - Lausanne-Sport 0:2 (0:0)

SR Matosa (SLO). - Goals: 48. Lekoueiry 0:1. 66. Diakité 0:2.

Lausanne-Sport: Letica; Mouanga (77. Abdallah), Dussenne, Okoh, Poaty; Soppy, Roche, Custodio; Lekoueiry (69. N'Diaye); Diakité (89. Ajdini), Sène (69. Butler-Oyedeji).

Comments: Ebong (Astana) 86th yellow card.