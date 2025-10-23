Gaoussou Diakité (right) shot Lausanne-Sport to a flattering victory Keystone

A minimalist performance was enough for Lausanne-Sport to secure their second win in the second game of the Conference League phase. The Vaud side won 1:0 against Hamrun Spartans in Malta.

The winning goal for Lausanne was scored by Gaoussou Diakité in the 38th minute with a shot that held up. The Mali striker scored for the eighth time in all competitions this season, the second time in the Conference League phase, in which Lausanne had won 3-0 in front of their home crowd against Iceland's Breidablik. Three minutes earlier, the visitors were lucky not to fall behind - Serigne Thioune failed to beat Lausanne goalkeeper Karlo Letica from a prime position.

Anyone who thought that the 1:0 was a can opener for the clearly favored visitors was wrong. The Maltese champions came close to equalizing several times in the second half, for example in the 68th minute when N'Dri Koffi headed next to the goal from close range. The performance of coach Peter Zeidler's team after the break was simply cheeky towards the Lausanne fans who had made the journey. The only positive for the Vaud side was that their shortcomings were not punished.

Lausanne's next game in the Conference League will be against Omonia Nicosia from Cyprus on November 6.

Telegram

Hamrun Spartans - Lausanne-Sport 0:1 (0:1)

SR Nalbandyan (ARM). - Goal: 38. Diakité 0:1.

Hamrun Spartans: Bonello; Rafael, Polito, Bjelicic (91st Attard), Camenzuli; Hadzi (65th El Fanis), Coric, Ederson, Emerson (82nd Smajlagic); Koffi (82nd Cadjenovic), Thioune.

Lausanne-Sport: Letica; Soppy, Mouanga, Okoh, Poaty; Sigua (46. Lekoueiry), Roche, Custodio; Butler-Oyedeji (57. Beloko); Bair (67. Ajdini), Diakité (86. Abdallah).

Remarks: Cautions: 28 Hadzi. 43rd Roche. 79th Emerson. 88 Abdallah. 94 Custodio. 95 Soppy.