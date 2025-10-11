HCD forward Valentin Nussbaumer (second from right) celebrates his 3:2 winning goal against Kloten Keystone

HC Davos, the leader of the ice hockey championship, averts its second defeat in extremis in its 13th championship game. In Kloten, the HCD won 3-2 after trailing 2-0.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Davos team's only defeat so far this season came a week and a half ago in Rapperswil, where they lost 3:4 on penalties to the Lakers. Again in the greater Zurich area, this time in Kloten, the Davos team was down 2-0 by the 31st minute and 2-1 by the 53rd minute. Filip Zadina and Valentin Nussbaumer turned the game around to 3:2 within 154 seconds in the final period.

The Rapperswil-Jona Lakers successfully defended second place with a 4:1 away win in Langnau against the SCL Tigers. St. Gallen have played one game more than Davos in the first month of the championship and are three points behind them in the standings.

3 out of 14 head coaches were replaced in the first quarter of the National League season - a record! At least the successors won their first games. After Ville Peltonen with Servette and Eric Landry with Ambri (both on Friday), Heinz Ehlers also made a successful debut in the championship with Schlittschuhclub Bern. With Sandro Zurkirchen in goal and thanks to a hat-trick from Benjamin Baumgartner, SCB defeated EV Zug 3-0.

HC Ambri-Piotta provided the surprise of the round. The Leventines also won their second game under Eric Landry against the ZSC Lions in Zurich. Ambri prevailed 2:1 in Zurich.

EHC Biel also won 2-1 on penalties against HC Fribourg-Gottéron.

Results and standings

Saturday: Bern - Zug 3:0 (0:0, 2:0, 1:0). Biel - Fribourg-Gottéron 2:1 (0:0, 1:1, 0:0, 0:0) n.P. Kloten - Davos 2:3 (1:0, 1:1, 0:2). SCL Tigers - Rapperswil-Jona Lakers 1:4 (0:2, 0:1, 1:1). ZSC Lions - Ambri-Piotta 1:2 (1:1, 0:0, 0:1).

Ranking: 1. Davos 13/35. 2. Rapperswil-Jona Lakers 14/32. 3. Lausanne 14/27. 4. Fribourg-Gottéron 14/24. 5. Genève-Servette 13/23. 6. Zug 14/23. 7. ZSC Lions 14/23. 8. Biel 13/19. 9. SCL Tigers 14/17. 10. Kloten 15/17. 11. Bern 12/14. 12. Lugano 13/13. 13. Ambri-Piotta 14/13. 14. Ajoie 13/5.