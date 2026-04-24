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Challenge League Leader Vaduz wins with aplomb

SDA

24.4.2026 - 22:19

Brian Beyer is in good form (archive photo)
Brian Beyer is in good form (archive photo)
Keystone

Leaders Vaduz are once again ahead in the Challenge League promotion race. The Liechtenstein side won 3:1 away at Stade Nyonnais.

Keystone-SDA

24.04.2026, 22:19

24.04.2026, 22:20

Defender Niklas Lang from Germany with his second goal of the season and Frenchman Brian Beyer, who scored for the fifth and sixth time this April, scored twice to make it clear. The French-speaking side were only gifted a consolation goal in stoppage time through an own goal.

Aarau, who play away to Wil on Saturday evening, can close the gap to two points with a win in eastern Switzerland.

In the second game on Friday evening, Rapperswil-Jona beat Etoile Carouge 2:1.

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Record holder Nicolas Hojac.

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