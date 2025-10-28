The leaders are jubilant, the bottom of the table is struggling: Thun beat Winterthur 3:0 without discussion Keystone

Thun win for the fourth time in a row. The leaders were not fazed by a long period of being short-handed and defeated bottom club Winterthur 3-0 in the 11th round of the Super League.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Thun took a comfortable and fully deserved two-goal lead after 36 minutes. Lucien Dähler with his first goal in the Super League (20th) and Leonardo Bertone with a powerful finish from an acute angle had put the leaders on the road to victory.

The fact that the fourth win in a row still had to be fought for was due to a red card against Valmir Matoshi. The 22-year-old Thun midfielder did his team a disservice just three minutes after making it 2-0. He hit Ledjan Sahitaj above the ankle with an open sole after an unsuccessful push forward, which was unfortunate but dangerous to his health, and was rightly sent off by referee Luca Piccolo after consulting the video images.

But even when outnumbered, Winterthur were too harmless to take anything worthwhile home from the Bernese Oberland. Although the visitors had more possession, they were rarely able to create any really compelling goalscoring opportunities. The home team, on the other hand, made it 3:0 in the 82nd minute through Elim Rastoder.

Thun thus celebrated one of the rare home victories against Winterthur - the last one dating back to March 2010. 4-0 under the then coach Murat Yakin, then still in the Challenge League, where the still winless Winterthur team could end up at the end of the season if they don't pick up points soon. Thun, who have been promoted, are in a different sphere. The leaders benefited from St. Gallen's slip-up (2:3 in Sion) and distanced themselves from their closest rivals by four points.

Telegram:

Thun - Winterthur 3:0 (2:0)

7024 spectators. - SR Piccolo. - Goals: 20. Dähler 1:0. 36. Bertone (Bamert) 2:0. 82. Rastoder (Dähler) 3:0.

Thun: Steffen; Dähler, Bamert, Bürki, Heule; Bertone (85. Janjicic), Rupp (55. Roth); Meichtry (68. F. Fehr), Matoshi, Ibayi (55. Rastoder); Labeau (55. Reichmuth).

Winterthur: Kapino; Sahitaj (43. Burkart; 59. Beyer), Martins, Durrer; Sidler, Jankewitz (46. Momoh), Zuffi, Diaby (73. Dansoko); Kasami (73. Golliard), Schneider; Hunziker.

Remarks: 39th red card against Matoshi (rough foul). Cautions: 41st Ibayi, 43rd Bertone, 53rd Durrer.

Results and ranking:

Tuesday: Sion - St. Gallen 3:2 (3:1). - Wednesday: Basel - Zurich 20.30. Lausanne-Sport - Servette 20.30. - Thursday: Grasshoppers - Young Boys 20.30. Lugano - Luzern 20.30.

1. Thun 11/25 (23:13). 2. St. Gallen 11/21 (25:13). 3. Basel 10/18 (20:15). 4. Sion 11/18 (17:13). 5. Young Boys 10/17 (18:19). 6. Lucerne 10/14 (18:17). 7. Lugano 10/13 (14:17). 8. Zurich 10/13 (15:19). 9. Lausanne-Sport 10/12 (20:15). 10. Servette 10/11 (15:19). 11. Grasshoppers 10/9 (14:18). 12. Winterthur 11/3 (12:33).