Benjamin Sesko scores Leipzig's first goal in the 19th minute Keystone

RB Leipzig pick up their first points in the league phase of the Champions League at the seventh attempt. The Bundesliga club won 2:1 at home against Sporting Lisbon.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Yussuf Poulsen scored the winner in the 78th minute. Shortly before, Sporting's first-half goalscorer Viktor Gyökeres had equalized Benjamin Sesko's early opening goal.

That leaves only two of the 36 teams without a point: Slovan Bratislava, who lost 3-1 to Stuttgart on Tuesday, and Young Boys, who play at Celtic Glasgow on Wednesday evening.

Edimilson Fernandes missed out on taking a big step towards direct qualification for the round of 16 with Stade Brest. The Bretons, who will face Real Madrid in their final game, lost 2-0 to Shakhtar Donetsk in Gelsenkirchen and remain on 13 points.

In a model calculation by the sports data provider Opta, 16 points were enough for the direct round of 16 in 98 percent of cases, below which the odds drop rapidly. The round of 16 should no longer be a problem for Brest. Eleven points were enough for the top 24 in 100 percent of cases.

Brief telegrams and rankings:

Leipzig - Sporting Lisbon 2:1 (1:0). - SR Lukjancukas. - Goals: 19 Sesko 1:0. 75 Gyökeres 1:1. 78 Poulsen 2:1.

Shakhtar Donetsk - Brest 2:0 (2:0). - SR Schärer. - Goals: 18 Kevin 1:0. 37 Sudakov (penalty) 2:0. - Comments: Brest with Fernandes (until 85).

Ranking: 1. Liverpool 7/21 (15:2). 2. FC Barcelona 7/18 (26:11). 3. Atlético Madrid 7/15 (16:11). 4. Atalanta Bergamo 7/14 (18/4). 5. Arsenal 6/13 (11:2). 6 Inter Milan 6/13 (7-1). 7. Bayer Leverkusen 7/13 (13-7). 8. Aston Villa 7/13 (9-4). 9. Monaco 7/13 (13:10). 10. Lille 7/13 (11:9). 11. Brest 7/13 (10:8). 12. Bayern Munich 6/12 (17:8). 13. AC Milan 6/12 (12:9). 14. Borussia Dortmund 7/12 (19:11). 15. Juventus Turin 7/12 (9:5). 16. PSV Eindhoven 7/11 (13:10). 17. FC Brugge 7/11 (6:8). 18. Feyenoord Rotterdam 6/10 (14:15). 19. Benfica Lisbon 7/10 (14:12). 20. Sporting Lisbon 7/10 (12:11). 21. VfB Stuttgart 7/10 (12:13). 22nd Real Madrid 6/9 (12:11). 23rd Celtic Glasgow 6/9 (10/10). 24. Manchester City 6/8 (13:9). 25 Dinamo Zagreb 6/8 (10:15). 26. Paris Saint-Germain 6/7 (6-6). 27. Shakhtar Donetsk 7/7 (7-13). 28. Bologna 7/5 (3:8). 29. Sparta Prague 6/4 (7:18). 30. Girona 6/3 (4:10). 31 Salzburg 6/3 (3:18). 32nd RB Leipzig 7/3 (8:14). 33. Red Star Belgrade 7/3 (12:22). 34. Sturm Graz 7/3 (4:14). 35. Young Boys 6/0 (3:22). 36. Slovan Bratislava 7/0 (6:24).