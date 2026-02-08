Coach Stephan Lichtsteiner celebrates the winning goal with Ibrahim Salah and Moritz Broschinski Keystone

FC Basel celebrate a dramatic first victory under coach Stephan Lichtsteiner. The champions turned their home match against FC Zurich around in the final minutes to win 2:1.

Keystone-SDA SDA

FCB stepped up the pace late on at St. Jakob-Park after a disappointing second half. FC Zurich, who had been leading since the 16th minute, were increasingly pushed back in the final quarter of an hour, the actions in the FCZ penalty area accumulated and one of these resulted in the penalty, which Xherdan Shaqiri converted in the 90th minute to make it 1-1. The Swiss former international, who has not always been lucky from the penalty spot this season, benefited from an unnecessary foul by Zurich's Vincent Nvendo, who stepped on Dominik Schmid's foot when the ball had already left the danger zone.

It got even better for FC Basel in the long stoppage time against Zurich, who fought with self-sacrifice throughout the match but were limited in their play. A feed from substitute Andrej Bacanin found its way across the penalty area to Ibrahim Salah, who had also come on in the second half, who skillfully scored to make it 2:1 and sparked euphoria among Lichtsteiner and the Basel fans.

"The team believed in it," Lichtsteiner praised his players after the important win, which ended a run of three defeats. "We forced it today." In a TV interview with blue, however, the new coach put the first win of his tenure into perspective, saying that they were not yet where they wanted to be in terms of play.

FC Zurich challenged the hosts with fighting and counter-attacking. After the early 1:0 through defender Ilan Sauter following a corner kick (16'), the Zurich side were in possession less often, but no less often in the final stages - at least until Basel set off on their final sprint. Just like two weeks ago in their own stadium (3:4), FCZ conceded the goal in stoppage time against their arch-rivals.

The wait for a win continues for FCZ. Dennis Hediger's team have now gone seven games without three points. Basel, on the other hand, won their first home game in the Super League since the end of October. FC Zurich (0:2) was the opponent back then.

Telegram:

Basel - Zurich 2:1 (0:1)

28'790 spectators. - SR Schnyder. - Goals: 16. Sauter (Di Giusto) 0:1. 90. Shaqiri (penalty) 1:1. 96. Salah (Bacanin) 2:1.

Basel: Hitz; Rüegg (63. Tsunemoto), Daniliuc, Vouilloz, Schmid; Kacuri (63. Bacanin), Leroy; Duranville (58. Soticek), Shaqiri, Traoré (82. Salah); Koloto (58. Broschinski).

Zurich: Huber; Kablan (77. Bangoura), Kamberi, Sauter, Comenencia; Tsawa, Krasniqi, Palacio; Di Giusto (71. Odera), Reverson (86. Nvendo), Emmanuel (87. Ihendu).

Remarks: Cautions: 5th Sauter, 36th Leroy, 85th Reverson, 88th Comenencia, 89th Nvendo.