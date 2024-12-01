Pep Guardiola reacts to the chants of abuse from the crowd by sticking his fingers up six times Keystone

Liverpool consolidate their status as the Premier League's number one title contenders with a convincing 2-0 win over Manchester City. Pep Guardiola has to endure ridicule from the stands.

Leaders Liverpool impressively underlined their championship ambitions in the Premier League's top match. The Reds ran out deserved winners against the champions of the last four years and further exacerbated the Citizens' crisis

Gakpo and Salah score and sin

In front of their own crowd, Cody Gakpo put Liverpool ahead after twelve minutes following an assist from Mohamed Salah. Salah (78) made the final score from the penalty spot. Coach Arne Slot's team clearly dominated the first half and should have led by more at the break. However, the hosts often lacked precision in their finishing.

In the second half, Gakpo and Salah, among others, carelessly missed top-class chances for Liverpool, while Manchester City - with Manuel Akanji in central defense and Stefan Ortega in goal - got into the game better. However, the visitors around star striker Erling Haaland hardly created any compelling chances against a sturdy Liverpool defense. Kevin De Bruyne was unable to capitalize on a lapse by Virgil van Dijk in the closing stages.

Chants of abuse for Guardiola

In the closing stages, visiting coach Guardiola had to listen to chants of abuse from the stands. "You'll be sacked tomorrow morning", sang the Liverpool fans. Guardiola, who has just extended his contract until 2027, showed them six fingers to remind them of Manchester City's six championships in the past seven years.

Leaders Liverpool extended their lead over chasing Arsenal to nine points. Manchester City, who are without a win in seven competitive matches, conceded four Premier League defeats in a row for the first time under Guardiola and slipped to fifth place in the table. City are now eleven points behind the leaders.

Chelsea and Manchester United on the upswing

In ninth place, Manchester United are now just four points behind their city rivals, who have fallen behind in recent years. New coach Ruben Amorim's side continued their upward trend with a convincing 4-0 win over Everton. The much-maligned strikers Marcus Rashford and Joshua Zirkzee scored twice.

Chelsea are also increasingly looking like a top team again after the immense upheaval. The Londoners beat Aston Villa 3-0 and are level on points with Arsenal in third place.

