  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

England Liverpool honor Diogo Jota with emotional gesture

SDA

12.7.2025 - 10:17

Diogo Jota's number 20 will be immortalized at Liverpool
Diogo Jota's number 20 will be immortalized at Liverpool
Keystone

Liverpool FC will never reissue the number 20 in memory of its deceased professional Diogo Jota.

Keystone-SDA

12.07.2025, 10:17

12.07.2025, 10:26

"By retiring this shirt number, we are immortalizing it - and making it unforgettable forever," said Liverpool's sporting director Michael Edwards in a statement. Jota will "forever be our number 20".

The decision to take this step was made after consultation with Jota's widow. "I believe this is the first time in the history of Liverpool FC that such an honor has been bestowed on an individual. So we can say that this is a unique tribute to a unique, wonderful person," Edwards continued.

More from the department

EM25. The world champions finally want to celebrate in Europe too

EM25The world champions finally want to celebrate in Europe too

Group B. Spain are Switzerland's quarter-final opponents

Group BSpain are Switzerland's quarter-final opponents

Super League. Guadeloupe international on loan to FC Zurich

Super LeagueGuadeloupe international on loan to FC Zurich