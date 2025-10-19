Liverpool coach Arne Slot has to come up with something Keystone

Last season, Liverpool only lost four times in the Premier League. Now the defending champions, who started the championship with five wins, are in a veritable crisis.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Coach Arne Slot's team lost 2-1 at home to Manchester United and conceded their fourth defeat in a row in all competitions, their third in the league.

After going behind early, Cody Gakpo managed to equalize for Liverpool in the 78th minute with a goal from Bryan Mbeumo (2nd). But six minutes later, the home team fell behind again and this time Liverpool were unable to respond. The winning goal for ManU was scored by defender Harry Maguire, who scored for the 15th time in his 275th Premier League game. The visitors celebrated their fourth win in the last six games.

Liverpool remain four points behind leaders Arsenal in 3rd place after another defeat. Manchester United are in 9th place.